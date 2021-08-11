Genesis Health System requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees by Nov. 8

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System Wednesday announced that it is requiring all employees and medical staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health system in a media release said all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 o submit paperwork requesting a religious or medical exemption by the same date.

The Genesis requirement follows similar decisions by health care organizations across the country. The American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and American Academy of Pediatrics are in support of vaccination of all health care workers, according to the release.

UnityPoint Health, Sanford Health, and MercyOne announced similar requirements.

“Our commitment to patients is that we will provide the safest care environments throughout Genesis. This decision is made after thorough analysis. It is the right decision at the right time,’’ Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System, said. “We have safe, highly effective vaccines and they are accessible. There is no financial barrier because the vaccinations are free. This is an opportunity for Genesis staff to lead by example and continue to encourage others who have not been vaccinated.”

Cropper said the COVID-19 vaccination requirement is consistent with existing policy requiring Genesis employees to be vaccinated for seasonal influenza. Proof of up-to-date vaccinations is also part of the pre-employment process at Genesis, according to the release.

Cropper added he is concerned with recent upward trends in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

“We know from our own data that only a small fraction of patients who have been fully vaccinated become seriously ill and require hospital care,’’ Cropper said. “Since December, less than 2.5 percent of nearly 800 patients hospitalized at Genesis with COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated. The vaccine is effective for a high percentage of people.”

Genesis Health System is one of the largest employers in the region with more than 5,000 employees.

