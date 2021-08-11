Improving your children’s health in the kitchen
HyVee Dietitian Katie Schaffer demonstrates ways to improve your child’s health in the kitchen. She recommends to snack smart, make family meal times a priority, and get kids involved in nutrition! When snacking, take advantage of the snack time by combining 2-3 food groups to provide a nutrient-balanced snack to your child. Serving regular, well-balanced meals will encourage making family meals a priority in your household. Also, exploring a variety of flavors and foods from different cultures and cuisines will make getting kids involved easier!
Children’s Health Programming at HyVee:
- Little Chefs in the HyVee Kitchen
- Junior Chefs in the HyVee Kitchen
- Power My Plate with HyVee Dietitians
- Kids Food Group Tour
- Love Your Lunch
Monster Cookie Dough Bites recipe:
- Peanut Butter
- Honey
- 2 cups Oats
- 1/4 cup Chia Seeds
- 1/4 cup Flax Seeds
- M&M’s
- Chocolate Chips
- Vanilla
