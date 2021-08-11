Advertisement

Improving your children’s health in the kitchen

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

HyVee Dietitian Katie Schaffer demonstrates ways to improve your child’s health in the kitchen. She recommends to snack smart, make family meal times a priority, and get kids involved in nutrition! When snacking, take advantage of the snack time by combining 2-3 food groups to provide a nutrient-balanced snack to your child. Serving regular, well-balanced meals will encourage making family meals a priority in your household. Also, exploring a variety of flavors and foods from different cultures and cuisines will make getting kids involved easier!

Children’s Health Programming at HyVee:

Monster Cookie Dough Bites recipe:

  • Peanut Butter
  • Honey
  • 2 cups Oats
  • 1/4 cup Chia Seeds
  • 1/4 cup Flax Seeds
  • M&M’s
  • Chocolate Chips
  • Vanilla

