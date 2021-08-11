Improving your children’s health in the kitchen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

HyVee Dietitian Katie Schaffer demonstrates ways to improve your child’s health in the kitchen. She recommends to snack smart, make family meal times a priority, and get kids involved in nutrition! When snacking, take advantage of the snack time by combining 2-3 food groups to provide a nutrient-balanced snack to your child. Serving regular, well-balanced meals will encourage making family meals a priority in your household. Also, exploring a variety of flavors and foods from different cultures and cuisines will make getting kids involved easier!

Children’s Health Programming at HyVee:

Monster Cookie Dough Bites recipe:

Peanut Butter

Honey

2 cups Oats

1/4 cup Chia Seeds

1/4 cup Flax Seeds

M&M’s

Chocolate Chips

Vanilla

