Muscatine Hires Four New Firefighters

Muscatine, Iowa (KWQC) - The four newest members of the Muscatine Fire Department are now on the job. All four just completed training from the Muscatine Fire Training Academy on Friday August 6th. Spencer Ludman, Dan Deckert, Michael Fleming, and Joseph Colon completed the intense course on firefighting led by Muscatine firefighter Andrew McSorley with a series of training burns at Fire Station 2. The new firefighters received graduation certificates from the training academy and are now on the job working shifts in the city.

