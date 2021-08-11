Advertisement

Muscatine Hires Four New Firefighters

All four graduate from fire academy
Fire Academy graduates (left to right) Spencer Ludman, Dan Deckert, Michael Fleming, and Joseph...
Fire Academy graduates (left to right) Spencer Ludman, Dan Deckert, Michael Fleming, and Joseph Colon are pictured with Muscatine Firefighter and lead trainer Andrew McSorley following their final training burn Friday (Aug. 6) at Fire Station 2.(Muscatine Fire Department)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Muscatine, Iowa (KWQC) - The four newest members of the Muscatine Fire Department are now on the job. All four just completed training from the Muscatine Fire Training Academy on Friday August 6th. Spencer Ludman, Dan Deckert, Michael Fleming, and Joseph Colon completed the intense course on firefighting led by Muscatine firefighter Andrew McSorley with a series of training burns at Fire Station 2. The new firefighters received graduation certificates from the training academy and are now on the job working shifts in the city.

.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Fatal Accident
Woman killed in Rock Island car crash Sunday morning
shots fired incident
1 person injured following shooting in Davenport
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison in 2017 beating death

Latest News

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Officials from Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County, United Way Quad Cities, and John Deere...
Scott County ‘Youth Assessment Program’ to launch after Labor Day
Scott County 'Youth Assessment Program' to launch after Labor Day
Scott County 'Youth Assessment Program' to launch after Labor Day
There were at least 6 confirmed tornadoes in 4 counties in Illinois Monday night.
National Weather Service: 6 tornadoes confirmed in northern Illinois