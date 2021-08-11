Advertisement

A new milk alternative for kids and adults

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

HyVee Dietitian Katie Schaffer introduces a new milk alternative for kids and adults. This milk is called Ripple and has different flavors and types, including one aimed for kids. The base of the milk is peas, which is different than other milk alternative bases such as almonds, and other nut-based milks.

Five Reasons to Try Ripple Kids:

  1. Developed with pediatricians, specifically for growing kids
  2. Each 1 cup serving contains 8 grams of high-quality plant-based protein
  3. A delicious dairy-free alternative that is top eight allergen free and free from GMOs and gluten
  4. Contains prebiotics to help support a happy tummy
  5. Helps support developing brains with 50mg DHA omega-3 and choline

Katie also introduces a good snack for kids called That’s It Fruit Bars. She emphasizes getting your kids well-balanced meals and snacks!

Five Reasons to try That’s It Fruit Bars:

  1. Made with 100% real fruit. Two ingredients: fruit+fruit
  2. No added sugar, preservatives or colors
  3. Free from the top 12 allergens
  4. Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, kosher, and Paleo certified
  5. No washing, cutting or peeling required. A convenient snack for your on-the-go lifestyle

