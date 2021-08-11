Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning storm knocks out power to thousands in the Illinois, Iowa Quad Cities
FD Am info
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Steven L. Scott, 58, of Colona
Colona man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in woman’s death
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
Heat Adv wed
FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
Amber ALert
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas
Ron Kind speaks with Gray TV's Washington News Bureau in 2021.
Race heats up for Wisconsin congressional seat