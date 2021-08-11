Rock Island County holds free hazardous material collection event Sept. 11

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Now’s the time to clean out the garage or the basement. In a few weeks, Illinois residents will be able to get rid of household chemicals and other hazardous materials at a free collection event.

It’s being held at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 11, 2021. You can drop off things like oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, or lawn and garden chemicals. The event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline.

It’s an opportunity for safe, legal disposal of hazardous materials. You can reserve a drop-off time by visiting: https://signup.com/go/RAhitwP

Waste material accepted at the event include: - Oil-based paints - Household batteries - Used motor oil - Paint thinners - Herbicides - Lawn chemicals - Insecticides

- Solvents - Pesticides - Antifreeze - Old gasoline - Hobby chemicals - Pool chemicals - Aerosol paints and pesticides

- Cleaning products - Fluorescent lamp bulbs - Mercury - Drain cleaners - Acids - Corrosives - Unwanted medications (excludes Controlled Substances)

Residents should note that latex paint will not be accepted at the event. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be safely discarded in a regular trash receptacle once it is dried out. Remove the lid of the paint can and leave it open to air dry. Other materials that will not be accepted at the event include: - Agricultural waste - Propane Tanks - Business/commercial sector waste - Smoke detectors - Explosives and ammunition - Farm machinery oil - Fireworks - Fire extinguishers - Controlled substances - Biohazard waste - Lead acid batteries - Institutional waste.

The event is a collaborative effort by the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).

For more information, residents may contact RICMWA at (309) 788-8925 or visit the website at www.ricwma.org.

