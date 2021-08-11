Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for false COVID-19 claims

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments about COVID-19 and masks in a video last week.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments about COVID-19 and masks in a video last week, WAVE reported.

in the video Paul posted a few days ago, which was later removed, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most over-the-counter masks don’t prevent infection, according to Forbes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long reported that both masks offer some protection from COVID.

The senator blasted YouTube for deleting his video, saying it censored his content.

“I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul said in a statement.

YouTube argued Paul violated its COVID-19 medical misinformation rules.

The site has threatened Paul with a two-week suspension if another video is removed. If a third is deleted, he will likely be permanently banned.

Paul’s YouTube account is still visible.

This comes as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is serving a weeklong Twitter suspension for violating its terms of service by making false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

FD Am info
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Steven L. Scott, 58, of Colona
Colona man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in woman’s death
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
shots fired incident
1 person injured following shooting in Davenport
Heat Adv wed
FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms

Latest News

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Imani Bell, a junior, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme...
2 coaches indicted for student’s heat stroke death in Georgia
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic
FD Am info
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Imani Bell, a junior, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme...
2 coaches charged in heat stroke death of student-athlete