Advertisement

Wednesday morning storm knocks out power to more than 13,000 in the Illinois, Iowa Quad Cities

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - A storm rolling through the area Wednesday morning has knocked out power to more than 11,000 people in the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company’s outage map, 6,035 people are without power in the Iowa Quad Cities and 7,522 people are without power in the Illinois Quad Cities as of 8:13 a.m.

At 8:16 a.m., 58 mph non-thunderstorm winds were reported in the Davenport area, according to the National Weather Service. It is considered “non-thunderstorm” because the area is getting wind blow out from the thunderstorms that are now south of the metro Quad Cities.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Lee County and Des Moines County in Iowa.

Lee Co and Des Moines Co. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect. For the next two hours.

According to the National Weather Service, emergency management reported flash flooding along Highway 61 near Burlington, and between two and three inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall of between one and two inches is possible in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FD Am info
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Steven L. Scott, 58, of Colona
Colona man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in woman’s death
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rock Island crash Sunday
shots fired incident
1 person injured following shooting in Davenport
Heat Adv wed
FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms

Latest News

Final report released for Moline’s I-74 Corridor
FD Am info
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
The Derecho hit the midwest on Aug. 10, 2020.
Impact of 2020 Iowa Derecho still being felt a year later
Impact of 2020 Iowa Derecho still being felt a year later
Impact of 2020 Iowa Derecho still being felt a year later