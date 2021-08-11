Wednesday morning storm knocks out power to more than 13,000 in the Illinois, Iowa Quad Cities

(KWQC) - A storm rolling through the area Wednesday morning has knocked out power to more than 11,000 people in the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company’s outage map, 6,035 people are without power in the Iowa Quad Cities and 7,522 people are without power in the Illinois Quad Cities as of 8:13 a.m.

At 8:16 a.m., 58 mph non-thunderstorm winds were reported in the Davenport area, according to the National Weather Service. It is considered “non-thunderstorm” because the area is getting wind blow out from the thunderstorms that are now south of the metro Quad Cities.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Lee County and Des Moines County in Iowa.

Lee Co and Des Moines Co. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect. For the next two hours.

According to the National Weather Service, emergency management reported flash flooding along Highway 61 near Burlington, and between two and three inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall of between one and two inches is possible in the area.

