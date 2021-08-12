Alternating Currents Meet & Greet next week

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Alternating Currents begins next week with several events happening, including a Meet and Greet at the Rock Island Holiday Inn on the 19th of August.

Peter Hawley is an award-winning writer and director of feature films, television commercials and documentaries. As an undergraduate, he won a national Emmy award for his music video, Next to You, along with several other film awards. During Hawleys Masters at University of Chicago, he wrote articles about film and other topics for The Chicago Reader, Screen Magazine and Book Magazine. He has since became the Academic Dean in 2014 for Tribeca Flashpoint College in Chicago and Dean of Columbia College Hollywood in 2016. In 2017, he merged the two schools to create one school with two campuses.

Ted Reilly is the Executive Director of Chicago Media Angels where he focuses on organizing, educating and accelerating savvy media investors in the Midwest. His passion for creativity and extensive experience in finance has helped creative talent flourish through his organization, SRH Partners. Also serving on the board of Stage18 Chicago, which is a non-profit organization that provides education, community, office space, resources, and employment opportunities to independent filmmakers, visual artists and entrepreneurs.

