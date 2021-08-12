Augustana College epidemiologist shares personal experience with long-haul COVID

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - About one in three people who have had COVID-19 will develop long-haul or long COVID symptoms, even if they had only a mild case of the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long COVID symptoms can include: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, tiredness or fatigue, symptoms that get worse after physical or mental activities, difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes referred to as “brain fog”), cough, chest or stomach pain, headache, fast-beating or pounding heart (also known as heart palpitations), joint or muscle pain, pins-and-needles feeling, diarrhea, sleep problems, fever, dizziness on standing (lightheadedness), rash, mood changes, change in smell or taste, or changes in period cycles.

Epidemiologist and Augustana College Assistant Professor of Public Health Dr. Rebecca Heick tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020. She said she was sick for 13 weeks.

Now, 11 months later she’s dealing with long COVID symptoms.

“I have lots of days where if I, if I’m that fatigued I may sleep until dinner time. Be awake for an hour or two and then I’m ready to go back to bed,” Heick said, “There are days when I struggle to walk from our downstairs to our upstairs.”

Heick is also dealing with brain fog, memory issues, dizziness, joint and bone pain, and headaches. Foods also taste like soap and she struggles with smell.

“Smoke smell is the most common one for me. Everywhere I go it smells like something is burning,” she said.

She says it has been difficult at home because she can’t contribute to her family like she used to. She also has concerns about the future of her career because she fears teaching class may be tough.

“I love what I do. And I don’t want to give that up. I don’t want to be forced to give it up because of something like long COVID,” Heick said.

According to the CDC, there isn’t enough known information about long COVID or how long symptoms could last. Studies are being performed to learn more.

“If my asthma will shift back to where it was before I had COVID and be more stable. nobody knows if my dizziness or nausea, or that soapy taste in my mouth, or pain in my joins will ever go away,” Heick said.

She wanted to share her story so others know the dangers of COVID-19 and hopes it could encourage others to take precautions, like getting the vaccine.

“I didn’t die from COVID, but I’m 11 months out and continuing to struggle because I had COVID,” Heick said.

According to the CDC, people typically start experiencing long COVID side effects about four or more weeks after first being infected.

