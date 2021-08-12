Advertisement

Bishop Hill’s 3rd annual Hummingbird Festival

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -

This weekend, the Bishop Hill Creative Commons is hosting the third annual Bishop Hill Hummingbird Festival. Young birds are getting ready for migration, so everyone is seeing more hummingbirds this time of year. This family oriented event has been extended to two days, August 14th and 15th based on the success in the past with this event! Main events will be at The Commons at 309 North Bishop Hill Road, with plenty of activities and hummingbirds all over town.

Brian “Fox” Ellis joins Paula to make a craft for back-to-school and to share what he will be performing for the event. A fellow bird lover and watcher, Brian has passion for every part of celebrating hummingbirds and their beauty. At the Hummingbird Festival, Brian will portray Charles Darwin in his mix of comedy, storytelling and science to celebrate the beauty of more than 100 species of South American Hummingbirds that were drawn by Gould, whose art now hangs in the finest museums in the world. To attend Brian’s performance, reservations must be made at 309-696-1017.

Hummingbird Festival // Bishop Hill

