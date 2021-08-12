Advertisement

Census: Metro populations grew, rural areas lost in Iowa

FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a...
FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A group of Harvard researchers are coming out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial privacy method on the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data that are good enough for redistricting. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Aug. 12, 2021
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s population has grown in pockets around its largest cities over the past decade while 68 counties in rural areas lost population.

According to U.S. Census data released Thursday, the biggest population gainers were the counties around Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City.

The fastest growing area in the state remained Dallas County west of Des Moines, which grew 50.7% to a population of 99,678 in 2020 from just over 66,000 in 2010.

The data shows Johnson, Polk, Warren and Story counties grew more than 10% and 26 counties increased by less than 10%. The remaining 68 counties lost population.

