CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for probation violation in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is wanted for a probation violation on an original charge of burglary.

John Young III, 33, is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.