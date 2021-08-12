CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on weapon, drug charges in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Moline police are seeking the public’s help in finding Damion Kimmins, 46, who is wanted for possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Police say he is 5-feet-11-inches tall, 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.