Floatzilla launches August 21

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) -

The annual paddle event, Floatzilla, is happening on August 21st. Noah Truesdell explains that Floatzilla is on the Mississippi, where paddlers can launch from five different sites across the Quad Cities and take over the river for the day! River Action works with the US Coast Guard to close the river and have a team of safety boats on the water to make sure everyone is making it to Lake Potter in Rock Island safely. Lake Potter is the meeting spot for paddlers where they can enjoy various food trucks and live music and hopefully break the world record for largest flotilla of kayaks and canoes! After a group photo, there will be a shuttle service to take people back to their launch sites.

Five launch sites:

  • Leach Park in Bettendorf
  • Bass Street YMCA in Moline
  • Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport
  • Marquette Street Landing in Davenport
  • Credit Island in Davenport

