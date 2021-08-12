Advertisement

Genesis Health concerned with increasing hospitalizations

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hospitalizations are on the rise again in the Quad Cities as the delta variant surges. Genesis says 24 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, double the number from ten days ago.

“These are numbers we haven’t seen since the first part of May. It’s almost all delta variant across the whole country. This really is a public health emergency. It’s not just some individuals, it’s all of us,” says Dr. Kurt Andersen, Chief Medical Officer at Genesis Health Systems.

Genesis says they’re also seeing an increase in patients with chronic illness needing hospitalized. According to Andersen, the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, but breakthrough infections are also putting older adults in the hospital.

“We can’t rely just on the vaccine with the delta variant. We are not bulletproof just because we have been vaccinated. When we are seeing a surge like we are now in our community, we still have to be careful,” Andersen says.

Concern is also growing with school starting in the next few weeks.

“There is evidence that delta is going to be more prevalent in children than previous variants,” Andersen says.

Genesis employees are required to be fully vaccinated by November 8. Genesis says seventy percent of staff members were already vaccinated before the requirement was announced.

