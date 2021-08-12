‘If you build it, they will come’: White Sox, Yankees take the field Thursday in MLB’s Field of Dreams game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The long-awaited game at the beloved Field of Dreams movie site will kick off Thursday night as the Chicago White Sox takes on the New York Yankees.

Dyersville, a town of more than 4,000 people, will welcome nearly 10,000 fans, players and media to the area for the game.

Construction on the MLB field at the Field of Dreams movie site began in 2019.

With it nearly completed and ready for game time last year, the field had to be dismantled when the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, crews returned to the site to once again reconstruct the modern version of the field.

“Field of Dreams,” released in 1989, starts Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. The film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella who, while tending to his cornfield, hears a mysterious voice say, “If you build it, he will come.”

The White Sox and the Yankees are the two favorite Clubs of Ray’s father, John Kinsella, at different points of his life, according to MLB.

The game will start at 6 p.m. and will be televised on Fox.

TV6 will have live coverage leading up to the game.

