Advertisement

Illinois residents can access proof of COVID vaccination on new online portal

Vax Verify is on the IDPH’s website
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois residents can now access personal vaccine information on a new feature on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) website.

The portal, Vax Verify, is available to all Illinois residents 18 and older. Vax Verify allows residents to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.

“As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents will be able to confirm using Vax Verify that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed.”

According to the IDPH, residents will have to sign up through a verification process which will ensure their medical information is kept private.

People will also be able to show confirmed negative COVID tests.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning storm knocks out power to thousands in the Illinois, Iowa Quad Cities
FAD
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Dry morn
FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Genesis Health System requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees by Nov. 8

Latest News

Vax Verify is on the IDPH’s website
Illinois launches portal to access personal COVID-19 vaccine data
Michael Collins helped save a woman from a house fire in April
Muscatine firefighter given Life Saving Award
Genesis Health System Wednesday announced that it is requiring all employees and medical staff...
Genesis Health System requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees by Nov. 8
A Galesburg man has been sentenced to prison after being charged with arson in Minneapolis...
Galesburg man sentenced for arson in Minneapolis during George Floyd protests