Illinois residents can access proof of COVID vaccination on new online portal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois residents can now access personal vaccine information on a new feature on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) website.

The portal, Vax Verify, is available to all Illinois residents 18 and older. Vax Verify allows residents to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.

“As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents will be able to confirm using Vax Verify that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed.”

According to the IDPH, residents will have to sign up through a verification process which will ensure their medical information is kept private.

People will also be able to show confirmed negative COVID tests.

