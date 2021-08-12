Muscatine Firefighter Presented Life Saving Award

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Muscatine firefighter Michael Collins has been given the city’s Life Saving Award for his efforts to save a woman from an apartment fire back in April. Collins was given the award on Wednesday, August 11th by Fire Chief Jerry Ewers during a ceremony in the Public Safety Building.

“Our role as leaders is to recognize and praise our talented staff and today I was honored to recognize and thank Firefighter Collins with the Life Saving Award in front of his peers and family,” Ewers said. “That’s a good feeling.”

On April 8th, Muscatine fire crews were called to an apartment fire 620 Sycamore Street in Muscatine. Crews could see smoke pouring out from two sides of the three story duplex. The first crews on scene could hear a victim calling for help. Collins heard the woman call out and within seconds found the stairs going to the third floor that was adjacent to the second floor room where the fire was located. Collins called out to the woman and used the thermal imaging camera to locate the victim. Despite the fact that visibility was down to 6 to 8 inches, Collins found the woman in the back of a room and with the help of another fire fighter, got her out of the building to safety.

“His actions directly contributed to the survival of the patient,” Ewers said. “I truly believe that Collins acted within his scope and his actions and attentiveness saved the life of the victim.”

The victim was transported to Trinity Muscatine Hospital and treated for both carbon monoxide and cyanide poisoning.

