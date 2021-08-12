Natural remedies to calm seasonal allergies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

As the golden days of summer begin to fade, thoughts often turn to bringing in the veggie harvest. But if you or someone you know are among the more than 26 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, you may be focused more on pollen counts, the first freeze, and stocking up on tissues and allergy meds than garden bounty.

Dr. Rachel Eva Dew, double-board certified Doctor of Natural and Integrative Medicine and co-founder of the first integrative telehealth service, ModiHealth, is the Paula Sands Live guest to discuss natural methods to manage seasonal allergies. Dew mentions all of the following tips that have helped many of her patients.

Ways to Reduce Allergen Exposure

Wash your hair more often

Shower at night

Clean, dust, & vacuum often

Wear a mask when you are out and about

Run air purifiers in indoor environments (especially where you sleep)

Exercise indoors on days with higher pollen counts

Change clothing & shoes when you come indoors

Protect Yourself with Immune System-Boosting Behaviors

Stay hydrated! Water, water, water!

Avoid foods that deplete the immune system: refined sugar and processed foods

Limit or avoid dairy

Get enough sleep

Reduce stress

Natural Antihistamines and Anti-Inflammatory Supplements to Reduce Symptoms

Quercetin/Bromelain

Stinging Nettle

Fermented Turmeric

Arnica

Homeopathic allergy medicine

Other Immune System Supportive Foods & Supplements

Ginger

Astralagus

Yarrow

Reishi mushrooms

Probiotics

Vitamin C

Manuka Honey

Apple Cider Vinegar

Additional Natural ways to reduce symptoms:

Steam (breathing in steam or sitting in a steamy shower)

Stinging Nettle supplementation or tea

Neti Pot

Eucalyptus, Peppermint & Frankincense Essential Oil (100% organic and pure oils only) – essential oils can be a powerful way to both reduce inflammation as well as open up the sinuses.

