Natural remedies to calm seasonal allergies
Supplements, foods, and lifestyle habits can all help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
As the golden days of summer begin to fade, thoughts often turn to bringing in the veggie harvest. But if you or someone you know are among the more than 26 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, you may be focused more on pollen counts, the first freeze, and stocking up on tissues and allergy meds than garden bounty.
Dr. Rachel Eva Dew, double-board certified Doctor of Natural and Integrative Medicine and co-founder of the first integrative telehealth service, ModiHealth, is the Paula Sands Live guest to discuss natural methods to manage seasonal allergies. Dew mentions all of the following tips that have helped many of her patients.
Ways to Reduce Allergen Exposure
- Wash your hair more often
- Shower at night
- Clean, dust, & vacuum often
- Wear a mask when you are out and about
- Run air purifiers in indoor environments (especially where you sleep)
- Exercise indoors on days with higher pollen counts
- Change clothing & shoes when you come indoors
Protect Yourself with Immune System-Boosting Behaviors
- Stay hydrated! Water, water, water!
- Avoid foods that deplete the immune system: refined sugar and processed foods
- Limit or avoid dairy
- Get enough sleep
- Reduce stress
Natural Antihistamines and Anti-Inflammatory Supplements to Reduce Symptoms
- Quercetin/Bromelain
- Stinging Nettle
- Fermented Turmeric
- Arnica
- Homeopathic allergy medicine
Other Immune System Supportive Foods & Supplements
- Ginger
- Astralagus
- Yarrow
- Reishi mushrooms
- Probiotics
- Vitamin C
- Manuka Honey
- Apple Cider Vinegar
Additional Natural ways to reduce symptoms:
- Steam (breathing in steam or sitting in a steamy shower)
- Stinging Nettle supplementation or tea
- Neti Pot
- Eucalyptus, Peppermint & Frankincense Essential Oil (100% organic and pure oils only) – essential oils can be a powerful way to both reduce inflammation as well as open up the sinuses.
Dr. Rachel Eva Dew---Whole Person Health& Well-Being
