Navigating breastfeeding and post-natal care

Charlotte Traas has been studying natural alternatives for health over the past 15 years under some of America’s most notable herbalists and neturopaths and is a certified lactation expert. She is also the Director of Education at New Chapter, Inc and is very passionate about women’s health. Joining Paula via Zoom, Charlotte shares her knowledge on supplements and vitamins that new mothers need and what New Chapter offers for those needs.

Charlotte explains that prenatal supplements do not contain the same ingredients and vitamins needed for postnatal health. This is something that Charlotte has noticed with new mothers unaware of what their bodies and babies really need! New Chapter offers many different supplements aimed at exactly what new mothers are needing.

New Chapter // Charlotte Traas

