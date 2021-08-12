Advertisement

A new U-Pick flower farm in Aledo

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -

On the outskirts of Aledo, Kate Danner and her husband are the 5th generation to live on her family’s farm. The couple is the first to create a business out of the now-flower farm on the land and have created a special place for anyone to enjoy. Danndee Flowers is a unique, fun take on picking your own flowers and having fun with the whole family through the many activities available at the farm.

Kate explains that this business began when her dad helped plant a sunflower patch using seed from a friend. Her main hope was to attract pollinators and feed the birds, which eventually gave her the idea to sell the flowers at the local Farmer’s Market. In just ten days, she sold 600 sunflowers and the adventure of Danndee Flowers began!

This U-Pick flower farm offers:

With Danndee Flowers closing for corn and soybean picking this fall, find out more online and reserve your spot for upcoming events!

Danndee Flowers // 1566 IL-17, Aledo, IL 61231

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning storm knocks out power to thousands in the Illinois, Iowa Quad Cities
FAD
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Dry morn
FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Genesis Health System requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees by Nov. 8

Latest News

Floatzilla
Floatzilla launches August 21
New Chapter
Navigating breastfeeding and post-natal care
Vax Verify is on the IDPH’s website
Illinois residents can access proof of COVID vaccination on new online portal
Hummingbird Festival
Bishop Hill’s 3rd annual Hummingbird Festival