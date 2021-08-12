A new U-Pick flower farm in Aledo

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -

On the outskirts of Aledo, Kate Danner and her husband are the 5th generation to live on her family’s farm. The couple is the first to create a business out of the now-flower farm on the land and have created a special place for anyone to enjoy. Danndee Flowers is a unique, fun take on picking your own flowers and having fun with the whole family through the many activities available at the farm.

Kate explains that this business began when her dad helped plant a sunflower patch using seed from a friend. Her main hope was to attract pollinators and feed the birds, which eventually gave her the idea to sell the flowers at the local Farmer’s Market. In just ten days, she sold 600 sunflowers and the adventure of Danndee Flowers began!

This U-Pick flower farm offers:

Mommy and Me classes

Date Nights

Floral Arrangement classes

Picking your own flowers for a bouquet

Photography

Home decor

Locally grown food

Pumpkins

Corn-maze

Playground for kids

With Danndee Flowers closing for corn and soybean picking this fall, find out more online and reserve your spot for upcoming events!

Danndee Flowers // 1566 IL-17, Aledo, IL 61231

