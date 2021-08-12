Police: Clinton man stabbed 2 men Friday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man is facing charges after police say he stabbed two people.

Jacob Derek Seitz, 39, was arrested Friday on two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Bond was set at $500,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 17.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Clinton officers were3 dispatched at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a home in the 200 block of 4th Ave North for a reported assault.

Officers found a man in front of the home with serious stab wounds. He told officers that another man inside the home also was injured.

They found the man, who also had serious stab wounds, lying on a couch. Both men were taken to MercyOne in Clinton.

The first man told police he was stabbed by Seitz.

The second man said he was getting ready for work and heard the other man yelling, “you are hurting me” and “why are you doing this.”

The man said he went to the other’s man’s room, which was locked, and could hear a disturbance inside. He told officers a man, identified as Seitz, left the bedroom and began stabbing him.

The man further told police he fought back and ran outside and yelled for help.

At 7:30 a.m. Clinton County Communication received a call from a woman at a nearby home who said Seitz, whom she did not know personally, came into her house through the basement.

She said he then ran down 3rd Avenue North and left a backpack and some clothing.

At 8:30 a.m., officers found Seitz hiding in an overgrown area near the 300 block of 3rd Ave North.

He had dried blood on his hands, dried blood on the right side of his head and dried blood on his legs where his shorts did not cover.

Seitz was taken to the Clinton Police Department. The second injured man was shown a photo line-up and positively identifies Seitz as the person who stabbed him and the first injured man, according to the affidavit.

