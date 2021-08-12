US 2020 Census shows decrease in Illinois, growth in Iowa for Quad Cities region

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2020 national census data was released this afternoon after being delayed due to the pandemic.

Nationally, two of the largest takeaways from the data show that populations nationwide are more racially and ethnically diverse than ever.

The population as a whole, however, is experiencing the second slowest growth rate in the history of the nation--experts say this is due to the pandemic, low birth rates, and decreased immigration.

Locally, the Bi State Regional Commission went straight to work with the new census data, quickly pulling population rates in the Quad Cities region.

The rates show a general population decline both county and city-wide on the Illinois side, and a general gain in population on the Iowa side.

Population changes by county:

Henry County, Illinois’ population is down by -2.4 percent, or 1,202 less people.

Total population in 2010: 50,486

Total population in 2020: 49,284

Mercer County, Illinois’ population is down by -4.5 percent, or 735 less people.

Total population in 2010: 16,434

Total population in 2020: 15,699

Rock Island County, Illinois’ population is down by -1.9 percent, or 2,874 people.

Total population in 2010: 147,546

Total population in 2020: 144,672

Scott County, Iowa’s population is up by 5.7 percent, or 9,445 people.

Total population in 2010: 165,224

Total population in 2020: 174,669

Muscatine County, Iowa’s population is up by 1.1 percent, or 490 people.

Total population in 2010: 42,745

Total population in 2020: 43,235

Population changes by city:

Rock Island, Illinois’ population is down by -4.9 percent, or 1,910 people.

Total population in 2010: 39,018

Total population in 2020: 37,108

Moline, Illinois’ population is down by -2.3 percent, or 992 people.

Total population in 2010: 43,977

Total population in 2020: 42,985

East Moline, Illinois’ population is up by 0.3%, or 70 people.

Total population in 2010: 21,302

Total population in 2020: 21,372

Davenport, Iowa’s population is up by 2.1 percent, or 2,039 people.

Total population in 2010: 99,685

Total population in 2020: 101,724

Bettendorf, Iowa’s population is up by 17.7 percent, or 5,885 people.

Total population in 2010: 33,217

Total population in 2020: 39,102

The 2020 US Census Data was just released on Thursday, August 12, and is still very raw. Statistics on redistricting will take a few more weeks.

