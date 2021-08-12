West Central School District votes to not require masks, defying Governor Pritzker’s mandate

BIGGSVILLE, Illinois (KWQC) - The West Central School District Board of Education approved a plan to start the 2021 school year without requiring masks for students, defying Illinois Governor Pritzker’s school mask mandate. Masks will instead be recommended for staff, students, and visitors while inside school buildings. The board made the decision at a meeting Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a universal mask mandate for all Pre K-12 Illinois schools on August 4.

The defiance risks the Illinois State Board of Education revoking recognition status from the district. Without the status, state and federal funding would be cut and students would be ineligible to participate in athletics. The Illinois State Board of Education has regulatory authority to reduce the recognition status of any school district exhibiting “deficiencies that present a health hazard or a danger to students or staff,” pursuant to 23 Ill Admin. Code 1.20 (b) (2) (A). School districts that are no recognized by ISBE are barred from playing IHSA/IESA sanctioned sports.

According to a Facebook post on the district’s page, West Central’s state funding is about 30 percent of the district’s total budget, or about $3,000,000. Federal funding makes up about 10 percent of the district’s budget, totaling $1,000,000.

“If you are not following the mandate, it is reasonable to assume someone might file a lawsuit against the school if someone gets sick in the school as a result of the school simply not following these mitigations,” Governor Pritzker said in a news conference on August 4.

According to Angela Myers, Public Health Administrator at the Henderson County Health Department, she was the only one at Tuesday’s meeting who spoke in favor of upholding the mask mandate.

“I had sent a letter to Ms. Markey at West Central and told her my recommendation as a public health administrator was to have the children masked,” says Myers, “It was frustrating to me as a public health administrator.”

Myers says wearing a mask at school should be a priority, especially as the delta COVID-19 variant surges among the unvaccinated.

“Our school is our largest industry in our county where we have a mass of people practically living together,” Myers says.

According to the health department, 49 percent of Henderson County residents are fully vaccinated. Myers says they have vaccinated fourteen students age 12 and older at their school vaccine clinics and have only reached a handful more throughout the summer months.

TV6 reached out to West Central Superintendent Paula Markey who declined an interview. In a statement sent to TV6, Markey says, “After much discussion and thoughtful consideration, the West Central Board of Education approved on a 5-2 vote at their Board meeting on August 10, 2021, to begin the 2021-2022 school year with the plan approved at the July 21, 2021, Board of Education meeting. This plan contains layered mitigations and recommends masks for all students, staff, and visitors while inside the school buildings and requires masks while driving or riding on a school bus and during all IHSA and IESA activities and athletics. The plan also communicates that the health and wellbeing of our students and staff will be monitored continually and adjustments to the plan will be made if needed. The full plan can be found on our district website.”

TV6 also contacted Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office for comment on West Central’s decision. Press Secretary Jordan Abudayyeh responded, “There is no debate on the effectiveness of wearing masks. Requiring masks be worn in schools, especially since students under 12 do not yet qualify for vaccination, is the most effective way to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom. While some districts are threatening to flout the guidance of medical experts, the overwhelming majority of school districts are working to ensure their students and staff are following commonsense mitigation. A district that chooses to ignore public health guidance risks their recognition status impacting funding and the opportunity to play IHSA/IESA sports.”

In a message to Illinois superintendents, Dr. Carmen Ayala, State Superintendent of Education says noncompliance with the mandate is, “not an option.” The full message can be found here along with IDPH’s guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools.

West Central School District’s first day of school is August 17th.

