4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

