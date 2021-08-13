Advertisement

Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

The district announced Friday that employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, unless they have the approved exemptions.

In the meantime, employees who have not reported that they are fully vaccinated will be required to be tested at least once a week until Oct 15 or until they provide proof of vaccinations.

Those employees who have approved exemptions must be tested throughout the school year.

The Chicago Teachers Union cheered the announcement.

