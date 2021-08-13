Advertisement

Davenport Public Works: Defect with LED lamp causing blue, purple street lights

Davenport Public Works say blue or purpose street lights that were seen throughout the city...
Davenport Public Works say blue or purpose street lights that were seen throughout the city were the result of a defect with a particular LED lamp.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you noticed blue or purple street lights throughout the city recently?

According to Davenport Public Works, it wasn’t done on purpose.

Public works said in a Facebook post they recently discovered there is a defect with a particular LED lamp.

They encourage anyone who sees street lamps that are emitting blue or purple lighting to report them to MidAmerican Energy Company at https://www.midamericanenergy.com/streetlight-repair-form.

