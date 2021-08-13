Davenport Public Works: Defect with LED lamp causing blue, purple street lights
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you noticed blue or purple street lights throughout the city recently?
According to Davenport Public Works, it wasn’t done on purpose.
Public works said in a Facebook post they recently discovered there is a defect with a particular LED lamp.
They encourage anyone who sees street lamps that are emitting blue or purple lighting to report them to MidAmerican Energy Company at https://www.midamericanenergy.com/streetlight-repair-form.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.