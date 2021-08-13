Advertisement

Field of Dreams: TV6′s Michael Tilka interviews Hall of Famer and White Sox legend Frank Thomas

Thomas is a first ballot Hall-of-Famer and a two-time AL MVP
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Frank Thomas has been out of the Majors for quite some time, but has stayed on top of his game as he moved from player to studio analyst.

TV 6′s Michael Tilka caught up with the White Sox legend to hear about his thoughts on future MLB games in Dyersville, his thoughts on the town, and whether the Sox have what it takes to go all the way this year!

