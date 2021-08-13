Geneseo parents express frustration over state mask mandate in schools

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Emotions ran high in Geneseo on Thursday night as parents spoke out at a board of education meeting on the topic of face masks in schools. This comes after the superintendent said students and staff must abide by Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate.

Even though health professionals support the mandate, some parents say they want their kids to have a choice, “we would like a choice to send our kids to school with or without a mask. If it works, great. If not, let us have that choice.”

Over 30 people showed up to the Board of Education meeting holding signs saying, “unmask our children.” Just a few weeks ago, the Geneseo School District said masks were recommended but optional. However, because of Governor Pritzker’s mandate, which is supported by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC, the school says they had no choice but to follow the guidance.

Some parents were heated during the public hearing, claiming the vaccine push is illegal and damaging our freedom. One man at the meeting who did not identify himself said Governor Pritzker is “basically telling you, ‘you do what I say and let me mess your kids up with these masks. And then rape them with a shot.’ You’re letting these kids get raped with the shot!”

Another parent spoke about religious freedom, sharing, “you must say enough is enough, no matter the cost. If you value your children’s freedom and your own, you must take action now.”

Sarah Reed, a parent of three says she’s felt “defeated for over a year. I’m exhausted fighting for our kids and the education I think they deserve. I struggle watching students across Illinois get something different and sometimes better. And watching students in other states get more freedoms than my kids.”

Most of the disagreement comes from the fact that parents feel they weren’t involved in the decision. One of those parents is Emily Baughm who shared, “we would love to hear solutions as to how to make things better instead of just our hands are tied.”

On the other hand, parents like Sarah Castro who is the Lead Infection Preventionist at Trinity Hospitals, stand by layered COVID restrictions in order to keep all kids safe. “As we start another school year in a pandemic, I know we are tired of masking and changes, it is not time to let our guard down. It’s time to ensure our strict policies,” she says.

Castro says at her hospital, they’ve seen an 80% increase in patients with COVID-19 between this week and last.

In a press release, Geneseo’s superintendent Adam Brumbaugh says once an executive order is issued, it has the effect of the law and they must comply with it. He goes on to say, “we are not asking for you to change your personal opinions on the matter, but to respect the decision that has been made for us and assist us in implementing it, which will allow your children to come back to school all-day, every-day.”

If the district were to go against the policy, the school would lose around $6.5 million in state funding and its recognition status, which would negate any diplomas they issue and put into question student-athlete eligibility.

“A district would have multiple opportunities to remedy the deficiencies that present a health hazard or a danger to students or staff before becoming unrecognized. A district would first have its recognition status changed to “On Probation” and would be asked to submit a corrective action plan. Failure to address the deficiencies would lead to nonrecognition, meaning total loss of access to state funding and loss of the school’s ability to engage in any Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association athletic competitions,” writes Dr. Carmen I. Ayala State Superintendent of Education Illinois State Board of Education in a letter to Illinois Superintendents.

The CDC reports the COVID vaccine is safe and effective, urging everyone who’s eligible to get it as soon as possible. In the U.S., more than 351 million doses of the vaccine have been given out as of this week.

