Human remains found in Muscatine identified as missing man’s from July of 2020

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office says human remains found in July have been identified as 52-year-old Paul Merrill Campbell from Blue Grass who had been missing since July 1 of 2020. The remains were discovered on the 2500 block of Wiggins Road in Muscatine on July 7 around 1:09 p.m by surveyors working near the Mississippi River levee.

The remains were positively identified as Campbell’s through radiograph images.

The Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office says the death has been ruled as undetermined. They send their “deepest condolences to Mr. Campbell’s friends and family. Please keep the Campbell family in your thoughts as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

This case was investigated with the assistance of the following: Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, University of Iowa Decedent Care Center, University of Iowa Anthropology Department, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office, and Dr. Heather Garvin, Forensic Anthropologist.

