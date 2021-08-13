Advertisement

Lifelong Yankees fan from Dyersville suffers stroke; cleared by doctors to watch Field of Dreams game with son

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dan McClean suffered a stroke last week and was airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City. The Dyersville native is a lifelong Yankees fan who was actively involved in making the Field of Dreams what it is today. Doctors cleared McClean to leave the hospital so he could watch the Field of Dreams game Thursday night with his son Matt.

