Moline train accident hospitalizes woman, condition unknown

The condition of the person involved is unknown at this time.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital after allegedly being struck by a moving train Friday morning.

The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m. near 6th Street and Railroad Avenue in Moline. Traffic lanes are open however portions of the railroad tracks are closed off.

Police are still investigating the scene, and the condition of the person involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide updates online and on the air as we continue to know more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

