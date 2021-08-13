Person seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is facing life-threatening, serious injuries after being hit by a car in Davenport.

According to police, the victim was riding a skateboard in the southbound lane of 1000 N Marquette St. when he was hit by a vehicle. It happened Thursday, August 12 at around 11:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene after hitting the victim. At this point, police have not offered a description of the driver or vehicle involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

