Advertisement

Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off this weekend

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hot Air Balloons will take to the sky Friday and Saturday evening for the Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Quad Citians will get the chance to bring their friends, family and lawn chairs to view 18 hot air balloons.

Admission is free, however donations will be accepted and given to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Wish List.

The center has a list of dog and cat supplies its in need of, to help fulfill the need of homeless animals.

The QC Hot Air Balloon Festival will be August 13th and 14, 2021, from 4-6pm outside of the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

At dusk, organizers will host a balloon glow.

Organizers also remind attendees, due to COVID-19 concerns, balloon rides will not be given.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field of Dreams
White Sox, Yankees take the field Thursday in MLB’s Field of Dreams game
The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
West Central School District votes to defy Pritzker's school mask mandate
West Central School District votes to not require masks, defying Gov. Pritzker’s mandate
Jacob Derek Seitz, 39, of Clinton, faces two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony...
Police: Clinton man stabbed 2 men Friday

Latest News

Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
The victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital.
Person seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Davenport Public Works say blue or purpose street lights that were seen throughout the city...
Davenport Public Works: Defect with LED lamp causing blue, purple street lights
Thousands from near and far descend upon Dyersville for MLB Field of Dreams game
Thousands from near and far descend upon Dyersville for MLB Field of Dreams game