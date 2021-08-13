Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hot Air Balloons will take to the sky Friday and Saturday evening for the Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Quad Citians will get the chance to bring their friends, family and lawn chairs to view 18 hot air balloons.

Admission is free, however donations will be accepted and given to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Wish List.

The center has a list of dog and cat supplies its in need of, to help fulfill the need of homeless animals.

The QC Hot Air Balloon Festival will be August 13th and 14, 2021, from 4-6pm outside of the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

At dusk, organizers will host a balloon glow.

Organizers also remind attendees, due to COVID-19 concerns, balloon rides will not be given.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.