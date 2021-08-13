Advertisement

Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos and Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk Friday announced an ongoing investigation into a suspected theft of more than $115,000 from the county through wire fraud.

At a press conference, Bustos said the Rock Island County Auditor’s Office on June 1 received an email purportedly by a contract company that does business with the county. The email requested that future payments be made through “Automatic Clearing House” and that the company changed its banking accounts. This turned out to be a fraudulent email, Bustos said.

The first payment was sent by the county on June 18 for $97,042.52 to the suspected fraudulent account, he said. A second transaction, this one totaling $18,061.40, was authorized and sent by the Rock Island County Auditor’s Office on July 23.

Bustos said the investigation was opened on July 28 after being reported to the Rock Island County Treasurer’s Office and the Auditor’s Office by the county’s financial institution.

From June 18 to July 27, the suspected account was partially drained through issued checks, online transfers, ATM withdrawals, and debit card transactions. The account is currently frozen and has a balance of around $9,000, Bustos said.

“This is a very serious situation with a significant amount of taxpayer dollars. It clearly represents a concern into the operations of the Auditor’s Office,” Brunk said.

Brunk said he requested the employee in the auditor’s office be placed on administrative leave during the investigation and called for a forensic audit to make sure no other fraudulent payments were issued. He also said the county will “identify best practices” to prevent wire fraud in the future.

Neither Brunk nor Bustos identified a suspect or suspects in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters
Field of Dreams
White Sox, Yankees take the field Thursday in MLB’s Field of Dreams game
Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
West Central School District votes to defy Pritzker's school mask mandate
West Central School District votes to not require masks, defying Gov. Pritzker’s mandate

Latest News

The condition of the person involved is unknown at this time.
Moline train accident hospitalizes woman, condition unknown
Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Hot Air Balloon Festival
Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off this weekend
The victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital.
Person seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport