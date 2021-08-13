Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos and Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk Friday announced an ongoing investigation into a suspected theft of more than $115,000 from the county through wire fraud.

At a press conference, Bustos said the Rock Island County Auditor’s Office on June 1 received an email purportedly by a contract company that does business with the county. The email requested that future payments be made through “Automatic Clearing House” and that the company changed its banking accounts. This turned out to be a fraudulent email, Bustos said.

The first payment was sent by the county on June 18 for $97,042.52 to the suspected fraudulent account, he said. A second transaction, this one totaling $18,061.40, was authorized and sent by the Rock Island County Auditor’s Office on July 23.

Bustos said the investigation was opened on July 28 after being reported to the Rock Island County Treasurer’s Office and the Auditor’s Office by the county’s financial institution.

From June 18 to July 27, the suspected account was partially drained through issued checks, online transfers, ATM withdrawals, and debit card transactions. The account is currently frozen and has a balance of around $9,000, Bustos said.

“This is a very serious situation with a significant amount of taxpayer dollars. It clearly represents a concern into the operations of the Auditor’s Office,” Brunk said.

Brunk said he requested the employee in the auditor’s office be placed on administrative leave during the investigation and called for a forensic audit to make sure no other fraudulent payments were issued. He also said the county will “identify best practices” to prevent wire fraud in the future.

Neither Brunk nor Bustos identified a suspect or suspects in the ongoing criminal investigation.

