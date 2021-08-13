Advertisement

Sharon DeRycke keeps mother’s Yankee spirit with her at Field of Dreams game

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Growing up in small town Iowa, Sharon DeRycke became a Yankees fan in 1976 because of her mom.

“I was nine years old, the Yankees went to the World Series that year, and they played the Cincinatti Reds and my mom who is the person who got me into this was super excited so I watched the games with her, sadly the Yankees lost all four of those games and went down in flames but I was hooked” said DeRycke.

Growing up, Sharon learned all about the storied Yankees from her Mom.

“She was born in 1931 so literally she grew up in the hey day of the Yankees with all Roger Marris, Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio”.

Sharon’s mom loved her Yankees until the day she died. Just a couple years ago... shortly before she passed away, Sharon’s mom was given a special gift for Mother’s Day, a personalized Yankees jersey.

“She couldn’t get it on fast enough. So it was just great to see that you know still the joy for the game you know in her even as she was in the last months of her life”.

As Sharon’s mother suffered from dementia, memories of the Yankees would always fill her with joy.

“She would always talk about the Yankees and she got to go to the World Series in 1958 and so when you’d talk to her on the phone she’d be like oh those Yankees are doing so good in the World Series you know because her brain just wasn’t there anymore”.

Memories of the Yankees were easing the pain.

“If anybody who’s ever lost their mom knows how hard it is but it’s nice to have a special bond like this”

Smiling down from above, Sharon’s mom will be with her

“She’ll be watching I mean it’s the Field of Dreams and she’ll be looking down, she would have loved this”.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning storm knocks out power to thousands in the Illinois, Iowa Quad Cities
Field of Dreams
‘If you build it, they will come’: White Sox, Yankees take the field Thursday in MLB’s Field of Dreams game
FAD
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for extreme heat and humidity and the chance for strong to severe storms
Dry morn
More comfortable weather on the way
West Central School District votes to defy Pritzker's school mask mandate
West Central School District votes to not require masks, defying Gov. Pritzker’s mandate

Latest News

Thousands from near and far descend upon Dyersville for MLB Field of Dreams game
Thousands from near and far descend upon Dyersville for MLB Field of Dreams game
TV6's Michael Tilka interviews Hall of Famer and White Sox legend Frank Thomas ahead of...
Field of Dreams: TV6′s Michael Tilka interviews Hall of Famer and White Sox legend Frank Thomas
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
White Sox beat Yankees 9-8 in Field of Dreams game
TV6's Skubie Mageza talks about the building of the MLB Field of Dreams ballpark and the fan...
Field of Dreams: Creating the fan experience