Sharon DeRycke keeps mother’s Yankee spirit with her at Field of Dreams game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Growing up in small town Iowa, Sharon DeRycke became a Yankees fan in 1976 because of her mom.

“I was nine years old, the Yankees went to the World Series that year, and they played the Cincinatti Reds and my mom who is the person who got me into this was super excited so I watched the games with her, sadly the Yankees lost all four of those games and went down in flames but I was hooked” said DeRycke.

Growing up, Sharon learned all about the storied Yankees from her Mom.

“She was born in 1931 so literally she grew up in the hey day of the Yankees with all Roger Marris, Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio”.

Sharon’s mom loved her Yankees until the day she died. Just a couple years ago... shortly before she passed away, Sharon’s mom was given a special gift for Mother’s Day, a personalized Yankees jersey.

“She couldn’t get it on fast enough. So it was just great to see that you know still the joy for the game you know in her even as she was in the last months of her life”.

As Sharon’s mother suffered from dementia, memories of the Yankees would always fill her with joy.

“She would always talk about the Yankees and she got to go to the World Series in 1958 and so when you’d talk to her on the phone she’d be like oh those Yankees are doing so good in the World Series you know because her brain just wasn’t there anymore”.

Memories of the Yankees were easing the pain.

“If anybody who’s ever lost their mom knows how hard it is but it’s nice to have a special bond like this”

Smiling down from above, Sharon’s mom will be with her

“She’ll be watching I mean it’s the Field of Dreams and she’ll be looking down, she would have loved this”.

