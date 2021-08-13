Thousands from near and far descend upon Dyersville for MLB Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Brad Hurst and two of his friends left Kokomo, Indiana at 2 A.M. Thursday to make the six-plus hour trip for a simple reason.

“The Field of Dreams is still being written, if you build it, we gone come,” Hurst said.

Hurst and Co. were among thousands who came to town despite not having tickets. Although there was something for people to come and enjoy.

“Beyond the Game is a two-day festival we created around the Major League Baseball game that’s happening today out at the Field of Dreams, we had different thing we wanted people to do and experience in our area and for Iowa we got guests coming from all over the United States,” Beyond the Game Event Coordinator Keith Rahe said.

The festival, having festivities like food, drinks, carnival rides, and more.

Brad and Susan Niehaus grew up in Dyersville and got married just before the movie came out. The couple now resides in Muscatine and for Susan, the movie has sentimental value and is thrilled people have come to Dyersville.

“My dad at the time was actually one of the guys in charge, he worked at the fire department in charge of the line of cars coming into the field at the very end so it means a lot to me.” Susan said, “My dad has since passed away now but it just means a lot to me coming here and thinking my dad never knew this would happen 30, 35 years ago.”

Now the hope is for the game to become an annual event, which MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said details are being finalized for a 2022 game.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.