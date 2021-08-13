Advertisement

UnityPoint reports surge of RSV in kids amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are climbing among children. The surge comes as kids head back to school and cases of the COVID-19 delta variant climb.

Pediatricians say the typical respiratory illness season came early.

“Usually we see the cases coming up in fall, but it started a little bit early in summer this year. We are seeing RSV, croup, and rhino viruses,” says Dr. Vikram Agrawal, a pediatrician at UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf.

Kids who were quarantined are now being exposed to RSV as school starts and more events draw crowds.

“The kids who would have contracted RSV weren’t out to get it and kids who were born in the pandemic or through the pandemic, they did not see this virus yet. So, these kids are seeing this virus for the first time and they would be more immune to it if that was not the case. At UnityPoint in Bettendorf we have a floor full of RSV kiddos right now which we are dealing with. Some of them are sick enough to get transferred to a bigger hospital like Iowa City or Peoria,” says Dr. Agrawal.

He predicts an increase in cases of both RSV and COVID-19 as school starts.

“I think the school season will be a challenge and the COVID season will be a challenge too but we can handle it,” Agrawal says.

UnityPoint says the normal season for RSV is early fall into winter. RSV can cause congestion, fever, and a loss of appetite. UnityPoint recommends getting your child also tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters
Field of Dreams
White Sox, Yankees take the field Thursday in MLB’s Field of Dreams game
Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Rock Island County.
Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county
Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after...
Moline Police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by a train Friday morning

Latest News

UnityPoint reporting RSV surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
UnityPoint reporting RSV surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
Dan McClean got to watch the Field of Dreams game with his son Matt
Lifelong Yankees fan from Dyersville suffers stroke; cleared by doctors to watch Field of Dreams game with son
Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after...
Moline Police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by a train Friday morning