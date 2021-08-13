White Sox beat Yankees 9-8 in Field of Dreams game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - (AP) - It was a Hollywood ending in a Hollywood ballpark.

The Chicago White Sox won the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, blowing a 7-4 lead in the ninth before Tim Anderson slammed a two-run, walk-off homer in a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees.

Anderson was able to ease the pain of Liam Hendricks, who served up two-run homers by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton into the cornfield with two out in the ninth to put the Yankees ahead, 8-7.

Yankees starter Andrew Heaney didn’t come close to going the distance, surrendering seven runs over five innings. Eloy (ee-LOY’) Jimenez belted a three-run homer off Heany, Jose Abreu hit a solo shot and Seby Zavala (SEH’-bee zah-VAH’-lah) smacked a two-run blast that put the White Sox ahead, 7-3 in the fourth inning.

Judge homered twice and had five RBIs for the Yankees in front of about 8,000 in a replica stadium of the original used in Field of Dreams, built adjacent to the actual ballpark.

