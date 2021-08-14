Comfortable Weather This Weekend

Quad Cities, IA - High pressure will continue to provide us with sunny skies, pleasant temperatures and a lot less humidity than we experienced this past week. Look for highs reaching the 70′s to lower 80′s today and again on Sunday. We continue our dry stretch of weather into next week, with plenty of warm sunshine. Expect highs in the 80′s and lows in the 50′s and 60′s. Heat, humidity and rain chances return by midweek.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 57°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

