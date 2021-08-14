Glamping at New Liberty
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -
A fun event for the ladies is coming up, where you can take part in adventurous activities like kayaking and ziplining with an evening relaxing by the fire with a glass of wine. Shelley Wells-Cain from The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois shares what this event has to offer for women (21+).
Along with this event happening, there are new badges for girl scouts due to the past year and changes being more technology-based. 28 new badges including Math in Nature, Cookie Business, and Digital Leadership all available for girl scouts K-12.
Event details:
- When: Saturday September 25
- Where: Camp Liberty in New Liberty, Iowa
- Cost: $250 per person
- Cost covers overnight accommodations, meals, beverages, and a swag bag
For more information or to purchase a night getaway, visit glampweekend.com.
