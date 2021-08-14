Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters
Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Field of Dreams
White Sox, Yankees take the field Thursday in MLB’s Field of Dreams game
Rock Island County.
Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county
Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after...
Moline Police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by a train Friday morning

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Officials: Northwest heat may have killed 1; ER visits spike
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places