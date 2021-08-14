Advertisement

No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A top county official says there are no available pediatric intensive care beds in the Dallas area, with hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says ICU beds for children are at capacity in the 19-county area in and around Dallas.

If a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, Jenkins says: “Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

This week, Jenkins signed an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Human remains found in Muscatine identified as missing man’s from July of 2020
Rock Island County officials announced an ongoing investigation into a suspected theft of more...
Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county
Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after...
Moline police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by a train Friday morning
The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge