QCSO hosts Riverfront Pops next weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This summer’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert will be in Davenport’s Le Claire Park on Aug. 21, featuring The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards 1969. It will be a performance of the band’s greatest hits from the iconic albums, “Beggar’s Banquet” and “Let It Bleed”.

Joining Quad Cities Live to talk about the annual late-summer show is Brian Baxter, Executive Director of Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. The Youth Symphony will play at 6:30 p.m. Headline show starts at 7:30 p.m. This event is a combination of general admission and reserved seating. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and tables to enjoy the grassy lawn. Tickets will be available to buy at the gate at an increased cost.

