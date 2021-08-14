Advertisement

QCSO hosts Riverfront Pops next weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This summer’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert will be in Davenport’s Le Claire Park on Aug. 21, featuring The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards 1969. It will be a performance of the band’s greatest hits from the iconic albums, “Beggar’s Banquet” andLet It Bleed”.

Joining Quad Cities Live to talk about the annual late-summer show is Brian Baxter, Executive Director of Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. The Youth Symphony will play at 6:30 p.m. Headline show starts at 7:30 p.m. This event is a combination of general admission and reserved seating. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and tables to enjoy the grassy lawn. Tickets will be available to buy at the gate at an increased cost.

BUY TICKETS HERE!

Quad City Symphony Orchestra / 563-322-7276 / 327 Brady Street / Davenport, IA 52801

