Advertisement

Ya Maka My Weekend this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There is going to be a reggae in the district of Rock Island this weekend. Part of the longtime carribean-style festival known as “Ya Maka My Weekend” is being known for their delicious food and drinks. Kyle Peters from Daiquiri Factory and Melisa Johnson from “Taste 876 Jamaica” join Morgan and Jake to give a preview of some food that will be available at the event, and much more.

Details of event:

  • When: Saturday August 14 from 4 P.M. - 2 A.M.
  • Where: Downtown Rock Island, 2nd Ave
  • Cost: Adults are $10 and kids 12 & under are free

For more information visit downtownrockisland.org

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Muscatine identified as missing man’s from July of 2020
Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Rock Island County officials announced an ongoing investigation into a suspected theft of more...
Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county
Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after...
Moline police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by a train Friday morning
The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters

Latest News

Hyvee back to school
HyVee improving your child’s health in the kitchen
Sat Night Fever
Circa 21 presents Saturday Night Fever
Glamping at New Liberty
Glamping at New Liberty
Riverfront Pops
QCSO hosts Riverfront Pops next weekend