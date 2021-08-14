Ya Maka My Weekend this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There is going to be a reggae in the district of Rock Island this weekend. Part of the longtime carribean-style festival known as “Ya Maka My Weekend” is being known for their delicious food and drinks. Kyle Peters from Daiquiri Factory and Melisa Johnson from “Taste 876 Jamaica” join Morgan and Jake to give a preview of some food that will be available at the event, and much more.

Details of event:

When: Saturday August 14 from 4 P.M. - 2 A.M.

Where: Downtown Rock Island, 2nd Ave

Cost: Adults are $10 and kids 12 & under are free

For more information visit downtownrockisland.org

