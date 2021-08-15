Advertisement

Bettendorf Police asking for assistance in locating person linked to Identity Theft investigation

Bettendorf Police say this person is linked to an ongoing Identity Theft investigation.
Bettendorf Police say this person is linked to an ongoing Identity Theft investigation.(Bettendorf Police Dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Do you recognize this person?

Bettendorf Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and finding this person who they say is linked to an ongoing investigation into Identity Theft.

Police ask that anyone with information about this person or their whereabouts to please contact the Detective Bureau at (563)344-4024.

Hello Facebook Friends, BPD Detectives are requesting your assistance in identifying the pictured individual to...

Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Muscatine identified as missing man’s from July of 2020
Davenport police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious,...
Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Davenport
Rock Island County officials announced an ongoing investigation into a suspected theft of more...
Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county
Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after...
Moline police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by a train Friday morning
The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters

Latest News

Voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear announces run for Iowa Governor
Warm sunshine through the weekend, with highs in the 70's and 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Rock Island County officials announced an ongoing investigation into a suspected theft of more...
Rock Island Co. board chairman, sheriff announce investigation into theft of over $115,000 from the county
Suspected theft from Rock Island County through wire fraud