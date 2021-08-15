Bettendorf Police asking for assistance in locating person linked to Identity Theft investigation
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Do you recognize this person?
Bettendorf Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and finding this person who they say is linked to an ongoing investigation into Identity Theft.
Police ask that anyone with information about this person or their whereabouts to please contact the Detective Bureau at (563)344-4024.
