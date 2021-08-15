Big ideas in discussion to revitalize downtown Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Big possibilities for downtown Moline could soon be underway. Urban Land Institute consulting released a report outlining recommendations for the city to attract people to work and live in Moline after COVID-19 hurt business and tourism.

Part of ULI’s ideas include a 200-400 foot water spout coming from the river, more riverfront restaurants, affordable housing, and a zip line starting from the old KONE building.

“Those were ideas that may not literally come to fruition but I think the point was, create things that are big enough in scale and in interest that they are attracting people to your community. That of the 74 thousand cars that go across the bridge every day, give them a reason to get off and stop in Moline,” says Alexandra Elias, President & CEO at Renew Moline.

In the report, Urban Land Institute recommends making better use of the river, increasing housing, creating more parks and bike paths, and dedicating more space for public art.

“That would be in and around the Spiegel building which is that old warehouse right at the bottom of the bridge,” says Elias.

The consulting firm also recommends connecting River Drive and 5th Avenue’s business districts to grow tax space. Now the ideas are in the city’s hands to decide what attractions and economic possibilities to pursue.

“It will be important for the city to believe and the community to believe that this is possible and that we can do this. I think that is the first hurdle. Agreeing on the vision is the first step to starting to pursue it,” Elias says.

Renew Moline hopes to hold public listening sessions at the end of September for the community’s input. Plans will then go to city council. You can read the full report here.

