A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Quad Cities, IA - More sunshine and warmth on tap for your Sunday, rounding out a very pleasant weekend. We’ll see highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon, followed by clear and cool conditions during the overnight hours. Mostly sunny skies continue for Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures (and humidity) begin to climb into the mid to upper 80′s by Wednesday. That’s when we can expect our next chance for much needed showers and storms, continuing off and on into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid. High: 83°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 84°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

