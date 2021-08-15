Veteran musicians make first appearance at Ya Maka My Weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Yonas “Baby J” Kahassai and George Mills combined to have over 50 years worth of experience doing reggae music. And even with being based out of Chicago, they made their first trip to Rock Island to perform at Ya Maka My Weekend.

Kahassai was impressed by what The District of Rock Island had to offer.

“It’s different, there’s a lot of things going on around here, you know not just music, it’s everything going on here,” Kahassai said, ”I’m excited, to see people’s faces, I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, Mills is excited to be back out performing shows and festivals, especially to expose the next generation to reggae.

“My dreams are to teach the young kids, I want to give them what god has given to me and I want to give to them for their future,” Mills said.

Mills, also planning to return in the future.

“I want to say to Rock Island that they have a beautiful, beautiful city and everyone here is beautiful,” Mills said, “I love it, I want to come back again.”

